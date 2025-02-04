Yellowstone & Grand Teton’s Best Nature Walks

Step out of your car and right into nature! Yellowstone and Grand Teton’s Best Nature Walks by Roddy Scheer guides you through simple hikes that feature the best of the park’s rich ecology. Each entry starts with the brief description of the hike’s level of difficulty—all are gentle to moderate and cover no more than two miles. Entries also include directions and clear descriptions of the flora, fauna, and geology you are likely to encounter along the way. Yellowstone and Grand Teton’s Best Nature Walks is a must-have guide for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, and tourists.