National Parks are some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the United States. They’re also vast expanses of largely undeveloped wilderness. To make the most of your next national park adventure, you’ll want a good guide.

Your Guide to the National Parks is the ultimate tool to simplify your travel planning. Detailed maps highlighting popular attractions and trailheads help visualize your itinerary. Lodging, camping, and hiking tables make choosing where to stay and what trails to hike easy. Hiking is explored in depth, but you’ll find details, including outfitter essentials, on all the most popular activities. Whether you’re looking to raft the Grand Canyon, see Old Faithful erupt, climb Mount Rainier, or simply select the perfect place to lay back and stare at the stars, you’ll find those details too. Tips and recommendations from the author help you decide when to visit and how to avoid crowds. Hundreds of lists put the best of America’s Best Idea at your fingertips. A dozen suggested road trips, including hundreds of noteworthy stops beyond the parks, provide the building blocks for a trip of a lifetime.

The completely updated third edition features more than 150 large maps and 100 easy-to-read tables. 550 new photos showcase our most scenic treasures before you set foot in them. When you do, you’ll want to maximize time on your next national park adventure by planning it with the help of a good guide. Let this book be Your Guide to the National Parks.