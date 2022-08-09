7 Ways to Make Your Home More Sustainable

When we hear the word “sustainability,” we usually think of big companies and decision-makers reducing carbon emissions, introducing renewable fuel sources, and implementing policies that will protect the environment. In an ideal world, both governments and companies would put maximum effort into keeping our planet safe from pollutants. However, the world we live in is far from ideal. That’s why we, as individuals, need to do our best to contribute to a greener society. We can do that by changing certain habits and by making our homes more sustainable. Here’s how you can do the latter.

Start with Insulation

A home that is not properly insulated will allow the heat and the cold to slip outside, making your efforts to warm up or cool down the place more difficult and more expensive. On the other hand, a well-insulated home will hold in the heat well and require less energy to maintain an optimal temperature. Insulating the entire property, depending on the square footage, could prove to be quite costly. If you are going to insulate just some part of your house, focus on the walls and the roof.

Move on to the Windows

Double or even triple-glazed windows will perform the same function as insulation, saving you a lot of energy and money. Most of all, if you have double-glazed windows, you won’t have to use window treatments to keep the interior cool during summer. It will remain pleasantly cool while still being well lit.

Keep Things Organic

When someone says “organic,” our first thought is food. But did you know that interior design can be organic as well?

Organic furniture, decor, and accessories can help you avoid the negative effects of some traditional materials. They bring fantastic benefits, such as improved air quality, and they are free of harmful chemicals.

Because of that, going organic can be not only eco-friendly but also good for your sleep and overall quality of life. And speaking of good sleep, most comfortable modern mattresses are made of plant-based materials, which allow breathability and support. Look for natural materials in other pieces of furniture and accessories as well. Wood, cork, bamboo, cotton, and similar materials are all great and stylish options.

Switch to Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs and Appliances

Various types of energy-efficient light bulbs are now widely available, and most households are already using them. While there are still some complaints regarding their ability to provide enough light, constant improvements in technology are showing that the switch is worth your while. Energy-efficient bulbs use less electricity and last longer, so the higher cost is justified in the long run.

As for appliances, households contribute to greenhouse gas emissions mostly by using appliances that consume a lot of energy. Energy-efficient appliances available on the market today can reduce that footprint and help you save money and energy.

The ones that use water, such as dishwashers and laundry machines, consume less water than their traditional counterparts. Furthermore, most energy-efficient appliances need less maintenance. This will not only add to your savings but also result in producing less electrical waste, which is considered a dangerous type of waste.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

The three main principles of eco-consciousness can be applied to your home as well.

Reduce: Consider how much your household is consuming. How many times have you bought something you already have at home, such as a notebook or even a loaf of bread? Or how many times have you bought something just because it’s new, even though you don’t actually need it? Next time, try to put real thought into what you are buying and why.

Reuse: Many things you want to throw away can have another purpose. An old t-shirt with ketchup stains can be a cleaning rag. An outdated armchair can become an antique accent piece in your living room if you repaint and refurbish it. These are just some examples – try to think creatively and practically to come up with a new purpose for used items.

Recycle: When you reduce and reuse as much as you can, the things that remain need to be thrown away. Then it is time to recycle.

Use Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Cleaning supplies often include harmful chemicals. Even products advertised as green can contain ingredients that are bad for your health and the planet. Some of the toxic substances found in these supplies are volatile organic compounds (VOCs), formaldehyde, and ozone. Do your best to find trustworthy companies that produce eco-friendly cleaners. You can even try making some of your cleaning products at home. Some of the best ingredients for DIY household cleaners are essential oils, lemon, white vinegar, and baking soda.

Preserve Water

Water is a precious resource, and we are often wasting it. The average home in the US wastes over 9000 gallons of water yearly only through household leaks.

Here are just a few easy things you can do to minimize wasting water:

Replace all leaky faucets.

Don’t let the water run continuously while brushing your teeth or washing the dishes.

Run the dishwasher and laundry machine only when they are completely full.

If you’re running water and waiting for it to get to the right temperature, put a jug under the tap. You can use the water from the jug later for your plants or something similar.

Install a low-flow shower head and a low-flow toilet.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the top tips for making your home more sustainable, but there’s always more you can do. Some of these tips are easier to implement, while others, such as properly insulating your home, require a bigger investment. But they’re all definitely worth the effort. Make your home a more eco-friendly place step by step, and don’t stop until you are truly satisfied with your efforts.