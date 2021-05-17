A Guide To Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is more than just reducing house energy bills. If you care about the environment, you should consider making this change. Even business owners and investors are leaning toward incorporating energy efficiency for their commercial structures and offices. It doesn’t just start and end with using LED lights for fixtures because more and more innovations have been utilized to improve energy efficiency.

A great example is a tension fabric structure that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as housing, operations, maintenance, and storage. Buying a energy efficient fabric structure may be a big step for your business or home. It sure can provide you with several potential benefits that’ll outweigh the cost of buying one. The structure works for different applications and most are customizable so you can always have it customized according to your needs and preference.

It’s a wonder why a lot of homeowners don’t seem to take notice of the different ways of improving their home’s energy efficiency. If you think it’s difficult to do so, you’ll be surprised to find out it can be done in simple ways that won’t even take much time and effort.

Benefits Of Improving Energy Efficiency At Home

No matter what your motivation may be for deciding to improve energy efficiency at home, it definitely won’t hurt to find out more about its other benefits, too. Whether it’s personal, economical, or environmental, energy efficiency can bring benefits to everyone.

Here are some of the top reasons why you should consider conserving energy at home:

Reduce utility costs and bills

Who wouldn’t want to pay less for utility bills? Everyone wants that, which is why this is considered one of the top benefits of energy efficiency at home. If you effectively use energy-saving appliances and also consider doing several home upgrades, you can significantly save up to 30% on your usual utility bills. While energy-efficient appliances may potentially cost higher, their long-term benefits are considered favorable.

Energy efficiency helps the environment

Aside from saving money from utility bills, improving energy efficiency at home is also a significant way of helping the environment. How you may ask? Put simply, electric energy is derived from different sources, some of which are renewables or clean energy like nuclear energy, while others are not, such as fossil fuel.

When you use energy more efficiently, lesser fossil fuel are burned. As a result, fewer greenhouse gases (GHGs) are emitted. Less emission of GHGs means fewer pollutants in the water, soil, and atmosphere. Moreover, the need to obtain more fuel will be reduced, thus leaving these resources untouched and in the ground for future use.

Increases the value of your home or property.

If you’re planning to sell your property or move to another neighborhood, you can get a higher price for your home if it features energy-efficient appliances and structure. Energy-efficient homes are in demand in the real estate market and you can sell yours at a premium price.

As you can see, the benefits of energy efficiency are far more than being able to save on energy bills, because you’re also contributing to the conservation of the environment.

How To Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency

After knowing the whys, it’s now time to learn about what you can do to improve your home’s energy efficiency. Here are a few tips:

Replace your appliances with energy-efficient versions.

If your house has been standing for more than 10 years, then it’s probable your appliances are also this old. Appliances that require higher energy such as air conditioners, water heaters, washers, and dryers should be replaced with newer ones that are energy-efficient. Aside from benefiting from the upgrade, you’ll soon start to enjoy looking at your bills when they have significantly reduced.

Upgrade your lighting.

You’ve surely heard about how LED light bulbs can help save electricity, and that couldn’t be truer. It’s a simple and affordable step and you can do this as soon as later, or tomorrow, if it’s already late to buy new light bulbs and install them. Your ceiling lamp, for example, can be upgraded to be energy-efficient.

Aside from replacing the bulbs, you can also consider letting as much natural light as possible into your home. It saves electricity and it’s also good for the health.

Save water.

This tip might sound so simple that most homeowners tend to take it for granted. Taking shorter showers is a very easy way to save water, but if you can’t commit to that, there are still other things you can do.

One great example is to replace your showerhead with a low-flow one. This won’t require you to take short showers but the low-flow feature will use the minimum amount of water you need to take your bath.

Change your habits.

All great things start with small beginnings, and this also applies to improving energy efficiency at home. Changing your habits can go a long way in making this happen. For instance, switching off the lights when you don’t need them will make a difference. Unplugging appliances that aren’t in use is also a small step that contributes to a larger effort.

It’s Not Yet Too Late

Don’t worry if this is the first time you’re thinking about improving your home’s energy efficiency after reading this article. It’s not yet too late and it’s better late than never, as they always say. Just imagine how much you can save in the long run, and the money you could save from your bills can be put into other necessities.

Also, doesn’t it feel good knowing you’re contributing to stop or at least slow down climate change and global warming? Of course, as the environment heals, the quality of life also improves. So go ahead and go green, because it’s not only for you, but for the people you care about and everyone around you.