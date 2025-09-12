Can Trump Administration Sell-Off Public Lands To Extractors?

Dear EarthTalk: Is it really possible from a legal/constitutional perspective for the Trump administration to sell off public lands across the American West to the highest bidding developers and resource extractors as threatened?

National parks, wildlife refuges, forests, and other public land is at risk of being sold and exploited by the Trump administration. This land is owned by the American people, yet the administration hopes to pass legislation to increase development, logging, mining, and sell our lands to private owners. President Trump’s secretary of the interior Doug Burgum stated that these resources are “national assets” and could be used to reduce national debt. And these projects aren’t new. When Trump was in office in 2017, he set into motion an executive order that aimed to reduce the size of monuments greater than 100,000 acres in size, claiming that it was “another egregious use of government power.” This was abolished in Biden’s presidency, and many people challenged Trump’s reduction.

Recent news has reported that the Trump administration has already removed vital protection for two lands in order to increase mining for mineral production. Trump has also issued an executive order that plans to identify public lands that may have mineral deposits to increase mining there, no matter whether the land is protected or a national monument.

But is this legally possible? The Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) of 1976 outlines management and protection guidelines for the federal government for the purpose of enhancing public lands in federal ownership. It does permit the sale of land, but only under certain criteria such as public interest. Many Native American tribes and environmental activists argue that Trump’s actions go beyond the President’s power and require congressional approval.

If we take a look at the Constitution, this rings true. In Article 4, it is stated that Congress, not the President “shall have Power to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the Territory or other Property belonging to the United States.” This essentially means that land sales largely require Congress to be involved.

Additionally, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires federal agencies to make an assessment of environmental impact prior to legal action. Despite these clear regulations being in place, the Trump administration can find loopholes. By reducing the power of conservation laws, proposing land sales to FLMPA, and changing the classification of certain lands to allow for private leasing, selling public land isn’t impossible.

If President Trump succeeds in implementing these orders, the damage would be massive. Animals face habitat destruction and pollution. This is also a bipartisan issue. Most Americans are in opposition to the reduction of national parks and public land. To take a stand against this issue, raise awareness by participating in protests against the Trump Administration. For instance, just last week, there was a protest through Yosemite National Park. In addition to engaging with local advocacy groups, sign petitions and email your representative to fight for change!

