Da Ow Aga: Edge of Lake Tahoe, Phrase of the Washoe Tribe

Fault blocks up-thrown,

Ice Age moved down

Glaciers through canyons, west side,

Moraines left behind

Till lava flow, north side,

Mt. Pluto formed dam across

River outlet

Before water erosion of path;

Snowfall, streams, runoff

To fill one of deepest

Lakes, alpine freshness

Surrounded by cedar and pine,

Fir and shrub,

Evergreen groundcover and brush,

Willow, lupine, phlox, penstemon

Wyethia, lily, and paintbrush,

So many flowers to name

Making home with the lake

Of the hidden fish

In the shades of blue

Vibrating in molecules, shortest wavelengths

Visible into indigo

Waters where I breathe and live at the edge

On volcanic rock

Once cooled above, cooled below.

dewdíʔiš Lísiʔ, déʔek degót’aʔa—

Between the trees,

Broken, split rock.