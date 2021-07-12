DIY Solar: Is Installing Your Own Solar Panels Worth It?

As the eco-conscious movement sweeps through the nation, solar purchases increase. President Biden supports the expansion of the industry, and he allocated two trillion dollars to technology and employment opportunity enhancements. Part of the funding supports the solar tax incentives extension.

Additionally, recent scientific advancements increased the efficiency of solar panels. With heightened energy outputs and financial credits, purchases may continue growing. Before evaluating installation and management processes, it is essential to examine the environmental impacts of solar panels.

Renewable Energy as a Sustainable Solution

Our current energy sources are derived from coal and natural gas. During combustion, the fuel sources generate greenhouse gas emissions. When the pollutants reach the atmosphere, they interfere with Earth’s natural temperature control process.

When solar radiation reaches the atmosphere, it generates heat, warms the surface, reabsorbs excess heat and emits it to space. As pollution invades the atmosphere, it increases the sunlight-to-heat conversion rate. It also contains extra warmth on the planet rather than releasing it to space.

The production and entrapment of heat increases the global temperature over time. Fortunately, solar power offers a sustainable alternative for greenhouse gas-emitting power sources. Purchasing and installing solar panels shrinks your carbon footprint and increases climate change prevention.

Manufacturers produce two variations of solar panels – photovoltaic (PV) and concentrating solar thermal power (CSP). PV cells absorb sunlight and directly convert it into electricity. CSP panels contain mirrors, producing heat from solar radiation and fueling power production.

Each system requires training, certifications and extensive electrical knowledge for proper installation performance. When one purchases a panel system, they can mount the device themselves or hire professionals.

Installation Processes

Solar panels are costly, and customers reach for the most cost-effective options. If a system supplier only offers panel purchases without installation, customers may attempt to install their own devices. Unfortunately, without adequate training and knowledge, the installation process may have adverse impacts.

When mounting a panel system, you must drill into your roof. If you perform the installation step without prior planning, you may cause significant damage to your home. Structural harm and poor sealing may cause leaks and mold development.

In the wiring stages, the installation gets tricky. High voltage electricity can cause physical harm to the system owner. Additionally, the height of the system increases one’s risk of falling.

When the system owner installs their panel system without professional aid, they may lose warranty coverage. Many purchases come with a lifetime warranty, and when you opt for self-installation, the company will not cover damages the owner caused.

Professional Practices

Fortunately, many solar suppliers also perform installations. When you purchase a company that offers both aspects, you will save money. Many businesses provide minimal installation costs through rebates, promoting safe and cost-effective options.

When homeowners attempt to conduct installations by themselves, they may end up paying more in the end. If the customer damages the panels or wiring when setting up their system, they may have to purchase a new device. Professionals guarantee customer satisfaction, and the warranty will pay for replacements or any structural damage caused in the process.

Enhanced Environmental Benefits

When professionals install solar panels, they optimize the environmental benefits. With adequate training and experience, they limit electrical fires and panel breakage. Keeping the system intact is essential for high-efficiency rates.

Preventing damage is additionally essential because of solar panels’ low recyclability properties. Scientists are still developing adequate recycling methods for PV and CSP panels. We can limit the amount of waste generated by the industry by preventing damage and enhancing a system’s longevity.

Additionally, properly installed solar panels have higher efficiency rates, shrinking a homeowner’s carbon footprint. One may contribute to climate change prevention when relying on renewable energy over the fossil fuel-driven option.

Your Best Options

When you are making your solar panel purchase, search for a supplier that offers installations. If you are concerned about the price of the dual package, you can take out a solar loan, helping you optimize your purchase. It is essential to understand the return on your investment and the benefits of eliminating your electricity bill before choosing the more cost-effective route.