Looking for ways to spend more quality time with your family while also getting in touch with your green thumb? Check out these eco-friendly gardening projects that the whole family can enjoy!

From starting your own compost bin to planting a tree, there are plenty of ways to get involved and make a difference.

Not only will you be having fun together, but you’ll also be teaching your children the importance of taking care of our planet.

So get outside and get started on one of these fun projects today!

Benefits of Gardening for Families

If you’re looking for a new way to spend time with your loved ones, gardening is one of the best hobbies you can pursue.

For starters, it will give you and your kids some much-needed exercise. Although gardening isn’t always high-intensity exercise, it offers a form of movement that’s easy on just about every body type. It gets you all outside and moving, helping to reduce your stress and create a better mood all around.

Kids are prone to spending lots of time indoors. This can negatively affect their health and behavior. Time in nature has significant mental and physical health benefits for everyone, but especially for children.

All of these things combined – more exercise, less stress, and more time in nature – can lead to better sleep. Better sleep begets better behavior, better overall health, and better performance at school. It’s just better!

Don’t forget that growing your own garden is a wonderful way to convince your kids to eat more vegetables. Kids are more likely to eat unfamiliar veggies if they were the ones who grew them – and the same is true of most adults, too.

Not sure how to get started? Fortunately, there are lots of ways to make your gardening routine more eco-friendly. Starting with the most environmentally-conscious gardening projects, as detailed below, is a great place to start!

5 Eco-Friendly Gardening Projects for the Whole Family

Whether you’re looking for gardening projects for seniors or simple gardening tasks for small children, these eco-friendly projects are fun for the whole family.

1. Plant a Vegetable Garden

Growing a vegetable garden is one of the best ways to get your kids involved in the garden. You’ll be able to teach your kids about where food comes from while also encouraging them to eat a more colorful diet. After all, you’re far more likely to eat unusual vegetables just because you grew them yourself!

Don’t have room to grow a full vegetable garden?

That’s ok!

You can grow a small indoor garden or even start a container veggie garden. Another option? Sign up for a CSA! A CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture program, is a great way to get the veggies your family eats while supporting the farmers in your community.

2. Start a Compost Pile

Composting poses multiple benefits, both directly to your garden and to the planet as a whole.

When you compost, you’ll convert the kitchen scraps that you would otherwise throw into the trash into nutrient-rich fertilizer for your soil. It helps plants grow while also reducing waste.

To get started with composting, you’ll need a bucket on your kitchen countertop to collect vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, fruit rinds and peels, and other organic waste. You can add other materials, like lawn waste and grass clippings, to the bin, too. You can start a compost pile outside or even indoors by using a vermicomposting (worm composting) bin.

3. Take Care of Your Lawn Organically

Another way to garden in a more eco-friendly way? Change the way you care for your lawn. There are lots of ways to do this.

Using an organic lawn fertilizer should be your first stop. Organic lawn fertilizers (like the compost mentioned above!) are not only more beneficial to your lawn for a longer period of time, since they break down more slowly and don’t harm soil life, but they are also affordable. Again you can make your own compost or rely on organic fertilizers like kelp meal and manure.

You should also use natural weed killers and pesticides whenever possible. These are better for the environment while also being safer for long-term use.

Another simple way to care for your lawn in a more eco-friendly way? Upgrade to a swell mower. These non-gas-powered products produce no toxic glasses and help save money. Plus, it’s great exercise!

4. … or Ditch the Lawn Entirely!

Don’t want to go through the effort of growing an organic lawn? That’s ok! Ditch it entirely.

You can grow a non-grass lawn made up of easy-care groundcover plants, moss, or wildflowers. Alternatively, you can switch to xeriscaping elements like pavers, stones, and other hard materials that require zero care at all.

There’s less work, less mowing, and of course, less watering and maintenance. Better for the planet – and for your schedule! Get the kids involved in a total lawn overhaul this weekend. It won’t take long to make the switch!

5. Save Water

One final eco-friendly gardening tip is to find fun ways to reduce how much water you use. Invite the family to help you water first thing in the morning. Your kids might be reluctant to get out of bed, but watering early is more efficient and better for your plants.

You can also build a rain barrel to collect and conserve rainwater. It will help you grow a greener garden since you can use more water on your plants. This is a relatively easy DIY project that you can knock out in just a few hours. All you’ll need is an old barrel or drum, a hose bib or spigot, and some washers.

Once you’ve built your rain barrel, you can dip buckets into it to water the garden – or you can set it up to your sprinkler system or hose!

Get Gardening Today

Gardening is a great way to spend time with your loved ones and teach them about being eco-friendly. These projects are easy for anyone to do, so get outside and start planting!

Rebekah Pierce is a writer in upstate New York, just north of the Adirondack Mountains. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education degree. In addition to writing, she also owns a farm, where she grows a variety of plants and raises chickens, pigs, and sheep. Her writing interests cover everything from farming and gardening to education, health and wellness, and business. She writes regularly for her own blog, J&R Pierce Family Farm, as well as for California Mobility.