Four Ways to Make Your Home More Sustainable

Sustainability is finally something that building contractors and companies around the world are beginning to embrace.

The method by which homes are constructed is becoming far less intrusive on the planet and includes features which are sympathetic to their environment and help with aspects such as energy retention and water usage.

Whilst new builds are increasingly focused on these issues, older houses were not built with such subjects in mind. Instead, it is down to you as a resident and homeowner to make your home and way of living more sustainable.

We’ve put together a list of four different methods that are popular across the globe by which you can become more environmentally friendly without knocking your house down and starting again.

Create an Indoor Garden

When we think about sustainability and environmental issues, we think ‘green’. By introducing a little green into your home, you can make it a far healthier and natural environment. Science Daily suggests that such methods can improve indoor air quality in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

Plants can remove toxins from the air, dehumidify damp rooms and some even remove mold spores too. By carefully researching and planning a small indoor garden with the right plants, you can save on extraction and dehumidifying methods, as well as improve the aesthetics of your home. With indoor gardens becoming increasingly popular in the US, follow our tips on Indoor Gardening for the Eco-Friendly

Eco-friendly Heating

Heating homes is something that can be energy-intensive as well as costly, which is why countries like the UK are looking to move away from gas boilers by 2025. More and more homeowners have now upgraded their boilers to models such as combi-boilers, which use a lot less energy and are more cost-effective. This has led to maintenance and insurance company HomeServe to advise their 1.8 million UK customers to check if their boiler needs updating. Most homes will still have the same heating systems that the property was built in, which is why almost “15 per-cent of UK greenhouse emissions that come from homes.” Following the advice of experts in the field and upgrading your heating system to be more eco friendly is a long term and sustainable investment that anyone in the world can make.

Make Water a Priority

Water-saving tips are another method by which you can do your bit for sustainable living. Some of the things you can do are obvious. Do you run the tap whilst cleaning your teeth or shaving? If so, stop. You can invest in a smaller vanity basin for the bathroom which takes less water to fill or get a low-flow shower head which can save huge amounts of water too.

This is an approach the Australian government are pushing on homes, recommending that they not only make water a priority but also invest in energy-efficient appliances saving both water and energy. They’re even going as far as to suggest that each household could save $175 AUD ($117) per year. They’ve introduced the Water Efficiency Labeling and Standards (WELS), which highlights how important the issue is worldwide. Americans would, therefore, be well advised to begin to think more intently about water usage.

Energy Efficient Accessories

That leads us on to energy-efficient appliances, which are become more fashionable these days. In Japan, the Tokyo government even gave out a free LED bulb if customers bought two or more incandescent bulbs to be swapped out. And when combined with smart technology these energy efficient accessories can seriously improve your sustainability as you can program them to turn on or off through your smartphone. Products such as dishwashers, washing machines, and even fridges are developing at an alarming rate and all look to save energy using the latest technology.

