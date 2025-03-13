Green Urge Federal Protection For Prairie Dogs

Dear EarthTalk: Are prairie dogs threatened or endangered these days?

—Joseph P., via email

Prairie dogs play a key role in grassland ecosystems but encounter many threats. These cute 18” tall tan rodents live in small pockets of habitat across 10 western U.S. states: Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. However, they are now extinct in Arizona. Roughly half of the U.S. population is in South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. As keystone species —those whose presence is critical for the balance and health of their ecosystems— they support more than 130 other species such as burrowing owls and black-footed ferrets.

Habitat loss is one of the most noteworthy threats. Urban development, agriculture and land conversion have dramatically reduced habitats. This leaves fragmented areas that make it hard for populations to thrive. Climate change further compounds thing by altering grassland ecosystems: Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts reduce food and water availability, further impacting prairie dogs and the species that depend on them. “Everything that was in the southern part of their range is kind of lopped off, and you’re really seeing almost Colorado become the central core part of their range and then shifting north,” says Sterling Krank, Prairie Dog Coalition Director at The Humane Society of the United States.

Another challenge is sylvatic plague, a disease transmitted by fleas that has wiped out large colonies. Also, prairie dogs are viewed as pests by farmers and ranchers. This leads to poisoning and other eradication efforts. “Prairie dogs, once one of the most abundant animals on the prairie, now occupy two percent of their historic range,” reports Christine Peterson in High Country News.

Prairie dogs aren’t federally recognized as endangered. But activists are working to conserve them, launching a wide range of initiatives including habitat restoration, vaccination efforts against the plague, and public awareness programs. These initiatives have brought achievements. But difficulties remain.

Anybody can help safeguard prairie dogs and their habitat. Supporting groups such as Defenders of Wildlife and the Prairie Dog Coalition aids in financing habitat restoration and disease prevention initiatives. Promoting sustainable methods that protect grasslands and reduce human-wildlife conflicts is another way to help. Raising awareness about the ecological importance of prairie dogs and taking part in citizen science initiatives to track their populations are additional methods to help in their conservation.

Prairie dogs may not hold endangered status at the moment, but their decreasing populations and the dangers they encounter highlight the necessity for intervention. Assisting conservation efforts and adopting sustainable methods is one approach to help guarantee the survival of these species and uphold the balance of North America’s grassland ecosystems.

