5 Natural Home Remedies to Kill Mold

You don’t need us to tell you just how unsightly and annoying mold can be. However, when removing mold, it makes sense to use natural and non-toxic products wherever possible, to protect yourself, your home, and the environment.

There are a number of great home remedies to kill mold out there — we’ve outlined our top five below. Keep reading to find out what they are!

1. Vinegar

Yes, you can even simply use vinegar as a natural mold killer. Just fill a spray bottle with some white distilled vinegar, taking care not to mix with water, and spray where needed.

Once you’ve allowed the vinegar to sit for an hour, clean the area with water and wait for it to dry. You can also mix vinegar with baking soda — we’ll explain more about the virtues of the latter in the next section.

2. Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most versatile products out there, and it’s adept at killing mold naturally too. You just need a quarter of a teaspoon of baking soda in a spray bottle with water and you’re good to go.

Simply spray the walls and then clean the mold off with a sponge, before rinsing the surface with water. Then just spray again and let the surface dry. You probably have some baking soda in the cupboard, so it’s easy to use if you want to reduce the risk of mold toxicity — once you know the symptoms, you can get to work.

3. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil can be a little more expensive than some of the other options here, but it’s still great if you’re looking to get rid of mold. Look out specifically for tea tree oil boasting Melaleuca Alternifolia on the ingredients list as this is what you need!

Mix a teaspoon of the oil with water in a spray bottle, get spraying, and then scrub the area. There are properties in tea tree oil that prevent mold from growing in the future, so be careful not to rinse the solution off.

4. Grapefruit Seed Extract

If you’re wondering how to naturally kill mold without using something with a strong odor, grapefruit seed extract is what you need — it doesn’t smell!

You’ll require 20 drops of the extract in a spray bottle with two cups of water. As with tea tree oil, just spray and scrub without rinsing, and you’re good to go.

5. Hydrogen Peroxide

Believe it or not, hydrogen peroxide can actually be more effective than bleach when it comes to getting rid of mold, so you may want to use this natural mold killer when in your bathroom.

Just pour hydrogen peroxide with a 3% concentration into a spray bottle and cover the surface. Once it has sat for about ten minutes, scrub the area and wipe clean the area, and then you’re done.

Using Home Remedies to Kill Mold

These five natural mold killers will all help you to restore your home back to its familiar self — when deciding on which home remedies to kill mold you’re going to use, these should definitely be considered.

