How to Choose an Air Purifier For Your Allergies

Air quality directly affects our health and these days we are spending more time in our homes, so it’s important to have good air quality. The air in your home should be a priority for anyone concerned about health. For those who have allergies, it is a must to clean that air and breath easy.

A good air purifier will clean your air, getting rid of things like dust, pollen, mold and more. That can help alleviate things like dry itchy eyes, sinus congestion, and more serious allergy ailments. But with so many air purifiers on the market, it is important to know what to look for when shopping for one. You want a model that will decrease allergen causing pollutants and help you and your family to breathe easier.

Get One For Each Room That You Want To Purify

Air purifiers are designed to clean a single room. So if you need the air in multiple rooms cleaned, you’ll want to get more than one. It’s important to pay attention to the size of your room and compare this to the air purifier you are considering. It will tell you how many square feet of space it will clean.

Filters

You also have to decide how often you want to change the filters on your device. Some require a filter change or cleaning once a month, other’s once a year at different intervals. Some newer air purifiers use technology that doesn’t require a filter. This is going to be up to you and your personal preferences. Just make sure that you buy one that has an indicator telling you when you need to change the filter.

Another consideration is how easy the filters are to change. Buy one that is easy so that you don’t have to struggle with it. You want to be able to quickly and easily change that filter within a matter of seconds and with no hassle.

A HEPA filter is a must

If you have allergies you need a HEPA filter. HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate air) are the most effective at capturing air pollutants like dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander. A HEPA filter guarantees that 99% of these contaminants are filtered and taken out of your air.

Ozone May Not Be For Your Zone

Some air purifiers are ozone generators. These machines emit small amounts of ozone which is said to reduce allergens like dust, smoke, pollen, and mold. There is a caveat, however. Some studies suggest that this is not true and that the emission of ozone can cause health problems. Here is more info.

Low Noise

Some air purifiers are noisier than others. Especially on the highest setting. You will want to look for a low-noise system. Quiet operation is always a plus so that it won’t upset you when you are sleeping or trying to watch a movie. A model designed for a larger area will clean better even at lower, quieter speeds, which is a two for one bonus.

Check The Efficiency Rating Certified By The AHAM

The clean-air delivery rate (often referred to as CADR) is the volume of air filtered and delivered by the system. This measures how quickly it can remove pollutants. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers certifies the CADR of air purifier systems. A rating above 350 is excellent. On the other hand, anything below 100 is bad.

Always Check Ratings and Reviews

The ratings and reviews that you find on websites are from people just like you except that they already have experience with the product. They can clue you in on a lot of what you need to know and even answer your questions. This is a great resource to make sure that you buy the right model for you.