Polar bear top of the world

Rolling down on back to side

Bank of body of seas to sleep

Marble blue swirl into landscape

Moon-dream craters, plateaus,

Sea ice, floes,

Leads and polynyas,

Waters of cold, Bears

Daring to go inlandArtic their world

For disappearing

Further their swimming

To melting of no reach

Like guard hairs of hollow,

Scattering of light,

Visible wavelengths

Rippling