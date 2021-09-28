Sierra Nevada: Volcanic Arc, Inactive Subduction Zone
Through magma chambers cooled I walk
over Jurassic stone, batholith, granite
that rose—may have—
plutons from underground
formed 200 million years ago
to be eroded now, into peaks,
sliding plates done, tectonics at rest
(that once pushed)
delamination perhaps,
of batholith losing its base—eclogite
holding keel down for heaviness
the mountains, the range,
land to the east
dropping away
I am roaming with history
by volcano’s opening
to explosions that blew
laccoliths into distance
rounding the sharpnesses
I feel—
stocks and dikes of rising, striving
to hold their place—
find their escape in surfacing
to breathe
their solidness
from fires reaching
above what is
the mantle.
Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in All-Creatures.Org,