Snowshoe Hare At Sunrise, Sunset

Under the canopy of fallen trees
when snow meets daylight
and the quiet of mountainside,the snowshoe hare crouches to
wait in the coldness of white,
for light to take shapeafter the changing of coat
in the shortening of days
in droplets to form ice
all-around crackles to break
for the hare to take hold
of branches in late winter feast.
Lynne Goldsmith is an award-winning poet who has been published in All-Creatures.Org, Interalia Magazine, Journal for Critical Animal Studies, Not Very Quiet, Plants & Poetry Journal, Red Planet Magazine, Spillway, Stravaig, Thimble Literary Magazine, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, and elsewhere. Her first poetry book, Secondary Cicatrices, won the 2018 Halcyon Poetry Prize and was a 2019 Finalist in the American Book Fest Awards, a 2020 Human Relations Indie Book Award Gold Winner, a 2020 International Book Award Finalist, a 2021 Book Excellence Award Finalist, a 2021 Distinguished Favorite in the Independent Press Awards, and a 2021 Distinguished Favorite in the NYC Big Book Awards.
If you liked this article, how about showing your appreciation with a tax-deductible donation of $5 to support our work?
(If you want to donate more, visit EarthTalk's PayPal Giving Fund page)