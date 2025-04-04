Paris Pull-Out V2: What It Means For Climate Mitigation

Dear EarthTalk: How will Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord affect international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions?

—Paul B., Houston, TX

The Paris Climate Accord, established in 2015, is a global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit temperature rise to well below 2°C—ideally 1.5°C. Nearly every nation has signed on, signaling a shared commitment to combating climate change. In January 2025, Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from both the accord and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This isn’t the first time. In his previous term, Trump also initiated a withdrawal, but a statutory four-year delay meant the U.S. was only out for four months—remaining party to the accord for most of his term. That delay was since shortened to 12 months, enabling a quicker, more complete withdrawal this time.

With this move, the U.S. joins Iran, Libya and Yemen as the only non-participating nations. Critics say it signals that the U.S. is an unreliable partner, undermining diplomatic relations and weakening its global credibility. Even the brief withdrawal last time disrupted momentum—Biden was late preparing for the COP26 conference due to the reentry process, creating uncertainty among allies and competitors alike.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the Paris Agreement “the best hope for all humanity,” underscoring its global significance. But this second U.S. exit could be very damaging. Already, Argentina is reportedly re-evaluating its commitment—raising concerns that the U.S. withdrawal could trigger a broader unraveling of climate consensus.

Domestically, the move undercuts the momentum of the Inflation Reduction Act, casting doubt on clean energy investments and rattling the renewable energy sector. Internationally, it threatens efforts to meet COP29’s goal of mobilizing $100 billion annually to help developing nations adapt to climate change, a target heavily reliant on U.S. contributions. The European Union may respond by pushing ahead with ambitious climate policies, further isolating the U.S. on the global stage. And fossil fuel-rich countries like Saudi Arabia could double down on their interests, no longer facing strong U.S. counterbalance.

At home, Trump has declared a “national energy emergency,” prioritizing fossil fuels and rolling back environmental regulations. This has emboldened the oil, gas and coal sectors, while leaving renewable energy companies in limbo.

“Pulling out of the Paris Agreement is an abdication of responsibility and undermines the very global action that people at home and abroad desperately need,” says Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists—echoing a chorus of scientists warning that the U.S. retreat threatens both international cooperation and the planet’s future.

