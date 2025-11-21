What Is Biophilia And Can It Save Us?

Dear EarthTalk: What is “biophilia” and where does this concept come from?

Coined by psychologist Erich Fromm and popularized and expanded on by biologist E.O. Wilson, the term “biophilia” is defined as the human tendency to interact or be closely associated with other life forms in nature. According to the biophilia hypothesis, humans inherently seek connections with all that is alive around us. Wilson used this term to emphasize the urgency of broader research and understanding of life on Earth to protect key species and ecosystems. “We must hurry to acquire the knowledge on which a wise policy of conservation and development can be based,” said Wilson, who died in 2021 at 92.

When Fromm first coined the term in the 1960s, he described it as “the passionate love of life and all that is alive,” framing it as a psychological orientation toward connecting with living things. He also emphasized its essential role in mental health and moral development, portraying it as an opposing force to necrophilia, which is a fascination with death and decay that Fromm linked to a love for machines. Wilson expanded on this concept in the 1980s by arguing that biophilia is rooted in our evolutionary past.

Wilson’s hypothesis tied biophilia directly to human survival, self-preservation and environmental awareness. He described biophilia as a trait instilled over thousands of years of evolution in the natural environment. Because of biophilia, humans have developed an unlearned predisposition to pay attention and respond positively to characteristics and patterns in nature that are favorable for survival.

Biophilia is more than a fondness for nature. Researchers have found that 90 percent of people imagine a natural setting when asked to think of something relaxing and calm. Cognitively, nature experiences help stimulate “a reflective learning cycle of introspection, sensemaking, and finally, habit readjustment,” according to a study conducted by Cynthia J. Way of The George Washington University.

The biophilia hypothesis has influenced the creation and popularization of biophilic design, which uses natural materials, patterns and phenomena to maintain a connection with nature even in an indoor, man-made environment. Design elements include natural light, nature-themed artwork and natural materials. Biophilic design has been found to improve productivity, lower stress levels and enhance learning. Upon studying the effects of drab working environments, Dr. Craig Knight of Exeter University concluded that workplaces with just a few houseplants had a 15 percent increase in productivity and improved memory.

Consider integrating biophilia into your career and everyday tasks. Adopt biophilic design into your home and workplace through simple adjustments like adding houseplants and using natural light, nature-themed art and natural materials.

